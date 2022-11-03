Parnassus Investments LLC Has $8.47 Million Stock Holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Parnassus Investments LLC lowered its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 19,549 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALNY. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 309.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 90.1% in the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155,585 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,405,000 after acquiring an additional 73,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7,566.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALNY opened at $214.35 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.58 and a 52-week high of $236.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $203.47 and a 200 day moving average of $171.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ALNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($1.55). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 430.74% and a negative net margin of 123.02%. The business had revenue of $264.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $170.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $415.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.89.

In related news, EVP Tolga Tanguler sold 1,841 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.16, for a total value of $401,632.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. Its products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. The company was founded by Noble Laureate, David Bartel, Thomas Tuschl, Phillip Zamore, Paul R.

