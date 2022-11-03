Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.04. Patriot Gold shares last traded at $0.05, with a volume of 750 shares trading hands.
Patriot Gold Stock Up 3.1 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.04.
About Patriot Gold
Patriot Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, explores, and develops natural resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Vernal property that consists of 12 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 248 acres in Nevada.
