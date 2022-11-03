Paul Thomas Sells 1,000 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2022

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMDGet Rating) Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Abiomed Price Performance

Shares of ABMD traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $373.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,936. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.96.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMDGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 178.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

About Abiomed

(Get Rating)

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Receive News & Ratings for Abiomed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abiomed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.