Paul Thomas Sells 1,000 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Abiomed Price Performance
Shares of ABMD traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $373.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,936. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.96.
Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.
About Abiomed
Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.
