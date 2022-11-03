Paul Thomas Sells 1,000 Shares of Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) Stock

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) Director Paul Thomas sold 1,000 shares of Abiomed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.38, for a total value of $379,380.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,718.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of ABMD traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $373.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,254,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,936. The company has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.28. Abiomed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.85 and a fifty-two week high of $381.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $263.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.96.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $277.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.46 million. Abiomed had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 20.60%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abiomed, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in Abiomed by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abiomed during the second quarter valued at $261,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abiomed by 8.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,503 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 178.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,186,000 after purchasing an additional 9,371 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Abiomed by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,452,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABMD has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair lowered Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abiomed presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $350.50.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

