Paulson Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,050 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the second quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total transaction of $472,756.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.32, for a total value of $472,756.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,117,106.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total transaction of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,064 shares of company stock worth $1,792,151. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

MMM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on 3M from $145.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on 3M from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.73.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $123.60. 81,293 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,498,721. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $107.07 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30. The company has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.05 and its 200 day moving average is $133.35.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.03. 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.92%.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

