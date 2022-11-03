Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Hits $8.26 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $943.03 million and $8.26 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001251 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000670 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002624 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00018375 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000222 BTC.
Pax Dollar Profile
Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Pax Dollar Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
