Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Raised to $381.00 at Cowen

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Cowen from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PAYC. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $390.13.

Paycom Software Price Performance

NYSE PAYC opened at $316.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $537.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $320.11.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Paycom Software will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to buyback $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total transaction of $371,170.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 15.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Paycom Software

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 2,634 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

