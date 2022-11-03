PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.12, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share.

PayPal Trading Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $2.90 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.55. 22,401,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,245,092. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $231.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Get PayPal alerts:

Institutional Trading of PayPal

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $331,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.21.

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.