PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PCM Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCM traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.38. 17,237 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,024. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $7.62 and a 52-week high of $11.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PCM Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM – Get Rating) by 44.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,585 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,016 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.48% of PCM Fund worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

