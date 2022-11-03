Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.66-$1.72 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.84. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.24 EPS.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Price Performance

PEB stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $26.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Evercore ISI restated an underperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $23.50 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.36.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,953 shares in the company, valued at $233,073.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 5,200 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total transaction of $77,116.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,953 shares in the company, valued at $295,902.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Phillip M. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $58,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,073.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 67,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels in the United States. The Company owns 53 hotels, totaling approximately 13,200 guestrooms across 14 urban and resort markets, with a focus on the west coast gateway cities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.