Peninsula Energy (OTCMKTS:PENMF) Stock Price Up 6.5%

Peninsula Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:PENMF – Get Rating) rose 6.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 300,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.12.

Peninsula Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of uranium deposits in the United States. Its flagship project is its 100% owned Lance uranium project located in Wyoming. The company was formerly known as Peninsula Minerals Limited and changed its name to Peninsula Energy Limited in November 2010.

