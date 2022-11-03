Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) Shares Acquired by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,433,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $16,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PRDO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Perdoceo Education by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,508,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,279,000 after purchasing an additional 283,804 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Perdoceo Education by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,930,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,079,000 after acquiring an additional 158,927 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 225,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,000 after purchasing an additional 154,135 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Perdoceo Education by 992.1% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 159,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 144,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the 1st quarter valued at $1,466,000. 95.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perdoceo Education Price Performance

Shares of PRDO traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.48. 6,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 453,321. The company has a market capitalization of $777.88 million, a PE ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.35. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $13.89.

Insider Transactions at Perdoceo Education

Perdoceo Education ( NASDAQ:PRDO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $167.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.08 million. Perdoceo Education had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Todd S. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $253,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,036,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,488,540.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John Robert Kline sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $30,161.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 174,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,545.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,490,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PRDO shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Perdoceo Education in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

About Perdoceo Education

(Get Rating)

Perdoceo Education Corporation provides postsecondary education through online, campus-based, and blended learning programs in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University. It offers academic programs in the career-oriented disciplines of business and management, nursing, healthcare management, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, project management, cybersecurity, and criminal justice, as well as business studies, information technologies, education, and health sciences.

