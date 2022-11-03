Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 947 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in Deere & Company by 151.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:DE opened at $385.95 on Thursday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $283.81 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $365.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $352.95. The company has a market cap of $116.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The business had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.59%.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.12, for a total transaction of $2,686,300.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,413,059.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total transaction of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,946 shares in the company, valued at $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,750 shares of company stock valued at $5,003,431 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $365.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $406.58.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

