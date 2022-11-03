Philcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $244.61 Million (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 3rd. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $38,810.00 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Philcoin has traded up 68% against the U.S. dollar. One Philcoin token can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000311 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Philcoin alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003251 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,338.42 or 0.31451763 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00012284 BTC.

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin was first traded on October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official message board is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Philcoin is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Philcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Philcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Philcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.