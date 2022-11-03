Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.64 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $6.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $1.64, Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share.
Phillips 66 Stock Performance
NYSE:PSX opened at $103.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.47 and its 200-day moving average is $90.53. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $67.08 and a 52-week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $49.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.72, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.44.
Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 17.75%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 2,554.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 4,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 6.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 30.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 26.8% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Phillips 66 by 7.2% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.
Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.
