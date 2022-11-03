PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (PCQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of PCQ stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.36. The company had a trading volume of 41,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,454. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.91. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund has a 52-week low of $13.40 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:PCQ – Get Rating) by 69.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

