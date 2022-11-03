PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.22

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.221 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This is a positive change from PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.6% per year over the last three years.

Get PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund alerts:

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PDI opened at $19.96 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.14. PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $27.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $214,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $226,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth $325,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 19,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It invests in multiple fixed-income sectors, including non-agency residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and below investment-grade securities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.