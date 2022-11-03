PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $49.57

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $49.57 and last traded at $49.67, with a volume of 256234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.80.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUNI. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Vicus Capital increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 49.2% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 211.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 92.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 9,844 shares during the period. Finally, Kingfisher Capital LLC increased its position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 21,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

