PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMX)

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be given a dividend of 0.046 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

NYSE PMX opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.16. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $7.67 and a fifty-two week high of $12.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 468.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,243 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

Featured Stories

