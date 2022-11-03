PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (PNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 10th

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:PNI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,861. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.68. PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.82.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PNI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 117,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,117,000.

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II Company Profile

PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal, New York State, and New York City income tax.

