Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,899 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.09% of Discover Financial Services worth $24,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFS. GHE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DFS traded down $3.32 on Thursday, hitting $97.71. 4,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,907,674. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.64 and a fifty-two week high of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.28. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.42.

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.72 by ($0.18). Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $130.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.77.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

