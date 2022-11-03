Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 100,000 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,243,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 4.4% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 1.34% of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $351,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Apeiron RIA LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 90.9% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 37,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 17,681 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

SHY traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,946,111. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $80.69 and a 52-week high of $86.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.33.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.141 dividend. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.