Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 146,204 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,128,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 146,204 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $96,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.0% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.7% during the second quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. BRR OpCo LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. BRR OpCo LLC now owns 13,812 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the second quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the second quarter. Security Asset Management now owns 13,648 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $276,175.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.3 %

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.00.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.90. The company had a trading volume of 310,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,387,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $458.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.18. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $112.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.73%.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

