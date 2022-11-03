Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 88.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,576 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 127,945 shares during the period. Union Pacific comprises about 0.7% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $58,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alley Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alley Investment Management Company LLC now owns 69,717 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,869,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the second quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 4.7% in the second quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 4,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Union Pacific by 3.6% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 9,225 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.4% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Union Pacific from $212.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.40.

Shares of UNP stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Thursday, hitting $193.52. The company had a trading volume of 23,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,331,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.97. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

