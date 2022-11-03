Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $25.27 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 167.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 267,674 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 167,640 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $25,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% in the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter worth $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 74.1% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 164.4% during the first quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, reaching $99.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 194,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,551,046. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $90.23 and a one year high of $179.25. The firm has a market cap of $180.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $104.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

