Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $27.13 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 9,524.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 429,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424,876 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 266.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716,745 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after acquiring an additional 3,007,895 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 502.1% during the 1st quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,279,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,177,000 after buying an additional 1,900,859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

SCHW traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $79.14. The company had a trading volume of 56,665 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,182,770. The Charles Schwab Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.35 and a fifty-two week high of $96.24. The stock has a market cap of $143.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.86 and its 200 day moving average is $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.75%.

SCHW has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.83.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $585,979.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $366,377.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 202,492 shares of company stock worth $16,087,192 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

