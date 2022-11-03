Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $29.83 Million Stock Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 482,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,495 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pinduoduo were worth $29,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $2,037,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the second quarter worth approximately $6,804,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 75.0% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 24,415 shares during the period. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinduoduo by 27.6% during the second quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. 22.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Nomura upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $77.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDD traded up $2.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.00. The stock had a trading volume of 162,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,775,646. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $95.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.07.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $7.27. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

