Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 297,135 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $51,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 18,314 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 5,949 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Markel Corp now owns 590,480 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $103,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 6,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 11,761 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.37, for a total value of $2,521,205.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,696,882.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 2.5 %

NYSE LOW traded down $4.71 on Thursday, hitting $181.00. The stock had a trading volume of 60,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,492,012. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $170.12 and a one year high of $263.31. The stock has a market cap of $112.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $193.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.70.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $27.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.16 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 155.26%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 18th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 33.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $237.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies to $248.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.78.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.