Pinebridge Investments L.P. Raises Stock Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 493,646.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,374 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,348 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $28,403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,326,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,902,319,000 after purchasing an additional 140,760 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 197.7% during the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd grew its position in General Dynamics by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 3,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Dynamics

In other General Dynamics news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 71,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,225,220.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 781,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,360,561.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

NYSE GD traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $246.64. 5,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,044. General Dynamics Co. has a one year low of $188.64 and a one year high of $254.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.50.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Articles

