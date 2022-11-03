Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.35 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.03.

NYSE:PNW traded up $1.22 on Thursday, reaching $68.51. 64,916 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,349. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.90 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day moving average of $72.31. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.865 per share. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 71.49%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.17.

In related news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3,764.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,703,000 after buying an additional 115,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 55.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

