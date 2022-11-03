Pioneering Technology (CVE:PTE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.03

Pioneering Technology Corp. (CVE:PTE – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 5000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Trading Down 16.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 million and a P/E ratio of -1.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.03.

Pioneering Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneering Technology Corp., an energy smart technology and consumer products company, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of cooking fire prevention solutions in Canada and the United States. It offers Safe-T-Element cooking system; SmartBurner, an easy-to-install electric coil replacement; SmartRange, an electric stove shut off solution; SmartElement, a hard-wired electric coil solution; and Smart Micro, a microwave safety solution, as well as Safe-T-Sensor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneering Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneering Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.