Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Hits New 52-Week High at $13.29

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.29 and last traded at $13.02, with a volume of 24296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PAGP shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Plains GP from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America upgraded Plains GP from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Plains GP from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.61.

Plains GP Trading Up 1.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.54.

Plains GP Announces Dividend

Plains GP ( NYSE:PAGP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.03). Plains GP had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $16.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Insider Activity at Plains GP

In other news, Director Ellen Desanctis bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $119,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $119,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Plains GP

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Plains GP by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,445 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Plains GP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new position in Plains GP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Featured Articles

