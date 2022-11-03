PLATINCOIN Reaches Market Capitalization of $737,418.88 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 28.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $737,418.88 and approximately $92,034.00 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded 18.1% lower against the US dollar. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000726 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003288 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000288 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000357 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,261.40 or 0.31013486 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 26% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012113 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 722,810,593 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, "PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 722,777,997.37932 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.21175199 USD and is up 36.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $128,247.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/."

