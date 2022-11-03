Polygon (MATIC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.07 Billion

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. In the last week, Polygon has traded 0.9% lower against the dollar. One Polygon coin can currently be bought for $0.93 or 0.00004634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polygon has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion and $1.07 billion worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003261 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000289 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000358 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000291 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,264.14 or 0.31154593 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0754 or 0.00000374 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00012168 BTC.
About Polygon
Polygon’s genesis date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Polygon is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polygon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polygon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
