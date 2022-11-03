Polymath Price Up 1.5% Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 3rd. One Polymath token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00001304 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $244.31 million and $19.91 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000639 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.27 or 0.00307523 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00023039 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000787 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002883 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00019030 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

