Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.235 per share on Monday, November 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 4th. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Postal Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 723.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Postal Realty Trust to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.5%.

Shares of PSTL stock opened at $15.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market cap of $297.07 million, a PE ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.56. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $20.75.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Postal Realty Trust to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.14.

In other news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe bought 3,055 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.45 per share, with a total value of $50,254.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 43,666 shares in the company, valued at $718,305.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Jeremy Garber sold 15,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total value of $227,279.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now owns 248,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,685,576.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick R. Donahoe bought 3,055 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.45 per share, for a total transaction of $50,254.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $718,305.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Postal Realty Trust by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 149.3% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 8,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

