Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) Lowered to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Cowen currently has $65.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $90.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on POWI. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Power Integrations from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 15th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.20.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.8 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $66.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 1.08. Power Integrations has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $110.43.

Power Integrations Announces Dividend

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.11. Power Integrations had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 23.38%.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,628,374.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,117 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.91, for a total transaction of $164,935.47. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 35,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,796,034.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 32,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Featured Stories

