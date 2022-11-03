PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$1.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.83. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

PPG Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

PPG Industries stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.71. 1,095,715 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,494,698. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.14. PPG Industries has a one year low of $107.06 and a one year high of $177.32.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPG Industries will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.87%.

PPG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on PPG Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $133.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PPG Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPG Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.