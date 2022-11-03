Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.18-4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.20. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12-1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion. Prestige Consumer Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.18-$4.23 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of PBH stock traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $54.70. 14,212 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 220,072. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $277.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.19 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $158,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2,284.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth about $237,000. 99.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Prestige Consumer Healthcare

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

