Prime Medicine (NYSEARCA:PRME) Trading 12.9% Higher

Shares of Prime Medicine, Inc. (NYSEARCA:PRME – Get Rating) traded up 12.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.30 and last traded at $21.25. 6,511 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 955,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Prime Medicine Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $19.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.04.

Get Prime Medicine alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 800,000 shares of Prime Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Cahill purchased 400,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $6,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,305,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,196,543. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Prime Medicine Company Profile

Prime Medicine, Inc, a biotechnology company, delivers genetic therapies to address diseases by deploying gene editing technology. It offers Prime Editors with a Prime Editor protein, comprising a fusion between a Cas protein and a reverse transcriptase enzyme; and a pegRNA, which targets the Prime Editor to a specific genomic location and provides a template for making the desired edit to the target DNA sequence.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Prime Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prime Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.