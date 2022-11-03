Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 273,754 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Private Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,515,779 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273,754 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 1.82% of Tenneco worth $26,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 34.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,975 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 4.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 6.8% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 22,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,590 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Tenneco by 40.4% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Tenneco Price Performance

Shares of TEN stock remained flat at $19.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 78,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,180. Tenneco Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.51 and a 1 year high of $19.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.98 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tenneco ( NYSE:TEN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($1.22). Tenneco had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.03%. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tenneco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

About Tenneco

(Get Rating)

Tenneco Inc designs, manufactures, and sells clean air, and powertrain products and systems for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport, and aftermarket customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Motorparts, Performance Solutions, Clean Air, and Powertrain. The Motorparts segment offers shock and strut, steering and suspension, braking, sealing, emissions control, engine, and maintenance products under the Monroe, Champion, Öhlins, MOOG, Walker, Fel-Pro, Wagner, Ferodo, Rancho, Thrush, National, Sealed Power, and other brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.