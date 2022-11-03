Private Management Group Inc. Acquires 45,037 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,037 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.08% of DuPont de Nemours worth $21,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Edge Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 6,807 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 6.6% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 2,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 3.5% in the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 5,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the second quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 8,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $462,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 14,636 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DD stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,758,784. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.52 and a twelve month high of $85.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.78 and a 200-day moving average of $59.22. The stock has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.14. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is presently 36.26%.

DD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. UBS Group dropped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.50.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

