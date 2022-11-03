Private Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) by 33.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,671,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420,534 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.46% of Bausch Health Companies worth $13,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth about $123,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 17.3% during the first quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BHC traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $6.61. The stock had a trading volume of 297,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,681,171. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a PEG ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.89. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $28.47.

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.34). Bausch Health Companies had a negative return on equity of 9,431.58% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BHC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $4.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Bausch Health Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

