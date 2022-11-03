Private Management Group Inc. Grows Stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,748 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,186 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 1.59% of Donnelley Financial Solutions worth $14,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIN. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 46.7% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 50,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 22.1% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 15,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Donnelley Financial Solutions stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $34.17. 7,450 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,314. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $34.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 1.75. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $52.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $266.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.90 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 39.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total transaction of $852,282.99. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, General Counsel Jennifer B. Reiners sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.51, for a total value of $852,282.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 69,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,970,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Gardella sold 74,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.17, for a total transaction of $3,131,755.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,640,299.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile

Get Rating

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets – Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets – Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies – Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies – Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

