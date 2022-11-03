Private Management Group Inc. Makes New $19.04 Million Investment in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 263,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $19,044,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.34% of Pinnacle Financial Partners as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNFP. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $87,533,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $50,763,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,226,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,955,000 after buying an additional 140,411 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 691.9% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 150,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,818,000 after buying an additional 131,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter worth about $10,474,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PNFP traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.33. 3,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 609,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.36. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.86 and a twelve month high of $111.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by ($0.01). Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 34.42%. The firm had revenue of $410.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.34%.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

