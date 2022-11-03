Private Management Group Inc. Sells 1,771 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its holdings in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,771 shares during the quarter. SouthState accounts for approximately 1.3% of Private Management Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.52% of SouthState worth $30,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. raised its position in SouthState by 10.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,660 shares of the bank’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in SouthState during the first quarter worth $286,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in SouthState by 7.9% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,334 shares of the bank’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of SouthState in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of SouthState by 8.6% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 266,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,754,000 after purchasing an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of SouthState stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total value of $1,361,431.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,652,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Douglas Lloyd Williams sold 15,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.18, for a total transaction of $1,361,431.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,652,531.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert R. Horger sold 3,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $323,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,226. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 73,879 shares of company stock worth $6,347,785. 1.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SouthState Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:SSB traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.35. 1,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,737. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.33. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $93.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89. SouthState had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 10.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SouthState Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $92.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.42.

About SouthState

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

