Private Management Group Inc. Takes $24.60 Million Position in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL)

Private Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,244,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,598,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 3.96% of Orion Office REIT as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ONL. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Orion Office REIT by 887.7% in the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 512,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after buying an additional 460,590 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,655,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,178,000 after purchasing an additional 428,114 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Orion Office REIT in the second quarter valued at about $3,239,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 87.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 575,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,058,000 after purchasing an additional 268,423 shares during the period. Finally, Sessa Capital IM L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Orion Office REIT by 5.7% in the first quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 4,515,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,214,000 after purchasing an additional 245,218 shares during the period. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Orion Office REIT Price Performance

Shares of ONL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,778. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Orion Office REIT Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.42 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.45 and its 200 day moving average is $11.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Orion Office REIT

Separately, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Orion Office REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

(Get Rating)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.