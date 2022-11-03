Private Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Private Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 440,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $22,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kempen Capital Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 33.3% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 254.8% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000.

Shares of CCEP stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $47.01. 24,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,181,913. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.11. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $59.86.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. Societe Generale boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.00) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

