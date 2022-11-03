Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Processa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

PCSA opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.02. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Processa Pharmaceuticals

About Processa Pharmaceuticals

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Processa Pharmaceuticals stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PCSA Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Processa Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Processa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.