Processa Pharmaceuticals (PCSA) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 8th. Analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter.
Processa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Processa Pharmaceuticals to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Processa Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
PCSA opened at $2.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 0.02. Processa Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.70.
About Processa Pharmaceuticals
Processa Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug products for the treatment of patients with unmet medical needs in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PCS499, an oral tablet that is in Phase 2B clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative and non-ulcerative necrobiosis lipoidica, a chronic disfiguring condition.
