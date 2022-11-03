Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) Shares Gap Up to $50.22

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.22, but opened at $52.51. Procore Technologies shares last traded at $51.25, with a volume of 888 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PCOR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Procore Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Procore Technologies from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Procore Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.31.

Procore Technologies Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.46 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Procore Technologies ( NASDAQ:PCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $172.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 36.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares in the company, valued at $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 24,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $1,197,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,683,087 shares in the company, valued at $182,312,806.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,755 shares of company stock worth $6,715,839 over the last three months. 40.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procore Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Procore Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 330.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Procore Technologies by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

