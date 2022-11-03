Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.01)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.4-212.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.35 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.

PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.

PGNY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.92. 1,086,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.66. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.51 million. Progyny had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue was up 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Progyny will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $274,473.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,273. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Progyny by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

