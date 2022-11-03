Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Updates Q4 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $(0.01)-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $202.4-212.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $205.35 million. Progyny also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.26-$0.29 EPS.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PGNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Progyny from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Progyny in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Progyny in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $58.75.
Progyny Stock Down 3.3 %
PGNY traded down $1.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.92. 1,086,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,333. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 84.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.66. Progyny has a 52 week low of $25.67 and a 52 week high of $68.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.80 and its 200 day moving average is $36.33.
Insider Activity at Progyny
In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,438,124.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,617 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total value of $274,473.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 331,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,771,318.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,735,430.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,548 shares in the company, valued at $3,438,124.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,520 shares of company stock valued at $14,348,273. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progyny
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the first quarter worth $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Progyny by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Progyny during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Progyny by 25.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Progyny
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Progyny (PGNY)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.